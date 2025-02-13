Teams battling to stay in the Western Athletic Conference race meet when the California Baptist Lancers face the UT Arlington Mavericks on Thursday. California Baptist is coming off an 85-71 win over Grand Canyon on Saturday, while UT Arlington dropped a 67-65 decision at Seattle that same day. The Lancers (12-11, 5-4 WAC), who have won three of their last four, are 3-5 on the road this season. The Mavericks (11-13, 4-6 WAC), who have won four of six, are 7-2 on their home floor.

Tip-off from College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, is set for 5 p.m. ET. California Baptist is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest California Baptist vs. UT Arlington odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 144.5. Before making any California Baptist vs. UT Arlington picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 15 of the 2024-25 season on a 211-154 betting roll (+2024) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on California Baptist vs. UT Arlington. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for UT Arlington vs. California Baptist:

California Baptist vs. UT Arlington spread: California Baptist -1.5



California Baptist vs. UT Arlington over/under: 144.5 points

California Baptist vs. UT Arlington money line: California Baptist –116, UT Arlington -104

CBU: The Lancers have hit the game total over in nine of their last 15 road games (+2.40 units)

UTA: The Mavericks have hit the team total over in 20 of their last 32 games (+6.17 units)



California Baptist vs. UT Arlington picks: See picks at SportsLine



California Baptist vs. UT Arlington streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back California Baptist

Senior guard Dominique Daniels Jr. helps power the Lancers. He has registered double-figure scoring in 22 of 23 games this season, all starts. In an 83-60 win over Abilene Christian, he poured in 21 points and grabbed two rebounds. He scored a season-high 33 points and added three assists in a 74-59 loss at Central Florida on Dec. 1. In 35.1 minutes per game this season, he is averaging 19.7 points, 3.0 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Also helping lead the Lancers is senior forward Kendal Coleman. In 23 games, all starts, he is averaging 11.2 points and 8.3 rebounds in 25.2 minutes. He is coming off a 19-point and five-rebound performance in an 85-71 win over Grand Canyon. He registered a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds in a 74-69 loss to Utah Valley on Jan. 23. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back UT Arlington

Senior forward Lance Ware has registered eight double-doubles on the season, including a 10-point and 14-rebound effort in a 94-73 loss at Utah Valley on Feb. 6. He had 18 points, 14 rebounds, five blocks and two assists in a 79-76 overtime win over Abilene Christian on Jan. 25. He scored a season-high 26 points twice – in a 79-66 loss to Murray State on Nov. 26 and in a 70-68 win over Southern Utah on Jan. 30. In 19 games, all starts, he is averaging 14.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 33.3 minutes.

Junior forward Raysean Seamster is one of three Mavericks averaging double-figure scoring. In 23 starts, he is averaging 10.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 24.5 minutes. He is coming off a near double-double against Seattle, scoring 12 points, while adding eight rebounds and two blocks. He had 16 points and six rebounds in the overtime win over Abilene Christian last month. See which team to pick here.

How to make UT Arlington vs. California Baptist picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total, projecting 144 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins California Baptist vs. UT Arlington, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,000 on its college basketball picks dating back to 2023, and find out.