Who's Playing

Utah Tech @ California Baptist

Current Records: Utah Tech 9-6; California Baptist 8-7

What to Know

The California Baptist Lancers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. California Baptist and the Utah Tech Trailblazers will face off in a WAC battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at CBU Events Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Utah Tech winning the first 79-76 on the road and the Lancers taking the second 71-61.

California Baptist was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 71-65 to the Seattle Redhawks.

Meanwhile, Utah Tech's 2022 ended with a 71-60 defeat against the Utah Valley Wolverines on Saturday.

California Baptist is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-6-1 against the spread when favored.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: CBU Events Center -- Riverside, California

CBU Events Center -- Riverside, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lancers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Trailblazers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Lancers, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

California Baptist and Utah Tech both have two wins in their last four games.