Who's Playing

Utah Valley @ California Baptist

Current Records: Utah Valley 13-4; California Baptist 10-7

What to Know

The Utah Valley Wolverines are staying on the road Wednesday to face off against the California Baptist Lancers at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 11 at CBU Events Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with California Baptist winning the first 75-73 at home and the Wolverines taking the second 63-54.

The UTRGV Vaqueros typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Utah Valley proved too difficult a challenge. Utah Valley captured a comfortable 75-61 win.

Meanwhile, California Baptist bagged a 70-61 victory over the New Mexico St. Aggies this past Saturday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Utah Valley is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Wolverines are now 13-4 while the Lancers sit at 10-7. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Utah Valley have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.90%, which places them 25th in college basketball. Less enviably, California Baptist has only been able to knock down 41.30% percent of their shots, which is the 25th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: CBU Events Center -- Riverside, California

CBU Events Center -- Riverside, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolverines are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Lancers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah Valley have won five out of their last eight games against California Baptist.