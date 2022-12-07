Who's Playing

Weber State @ California Baptist

Current Records: Weber State 2-6; California Baptist 5-4

What to Know

The California Baptist Lancers will take on the Weber State Wildcats at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at home. California Baptist is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Lancers received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 64-53 to the Cal Poly Mustangs.

Meanwhile, Weber State ended up a good deal behind the Utah Tech Trailblazers when they played this past Saturday, losing 77-65.

California Baptist is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-5-1 against the spread when favored.

California Baptist is now 5-4 while Weber State sits at 2-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lancers have only been able to knock down 40.40% percent of their shots, which is the 23rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Wildcats have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 50.90% from the floor on average, which is the 361st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: CBU Events Center -- Riverside, California

CBU Events Center -- Riverside, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lancers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.