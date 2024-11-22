Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between California and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 35-27 lead against Air Force.

If California keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-1 in no time. On the other hand, Air Force will have to make due with a 1-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Air Force Falcons @ California Golden Bears

Current Records: Air Force 1-3, California 3-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Air Force has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Thursday. They will face off against the California Golden Bears at 10:00 p.m. ET at Haas Pavilion. The Falcons are the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

Last Friday, Air Force came up short against Belmont and fell 79-71.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Caleb Walker, who went 5 for 6 en route to 17 points plus six rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (83.3%). Ethan Taylor was another key player, dropping a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, California hadn't done well against USC recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. California came out on top against USC by a score of 71-66.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead California to victory, but perhaps none more so than Andrej Stojakovic, who went 7 for 11 en route to 20 points plus five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jovan Blacksher Jr., who went 7 for 11 en route to 19 points.

Air Force now has a losing record at 1-3. As for California, their win ended a four-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 3-1.

Odds

California is a big 16.5-point favorite against Air Force, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

