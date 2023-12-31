Who's Playing

Arizona State Sun Devils @ California Golden Bears

Current Records: Arizona State 7-5, California 4-8

What to Know

California is 1-9 against Arizona State since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Both teams will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Haas Pavilion.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 18.1% worse than the opposition, a fact California found out the hard way on Friday. They suffered a bruising 100-81 defeat at the hands of the Wildcats. California has not had much luck with Arizona recently, as the team's come up short the last ten times they've met.

California's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jaylon Tyson, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds. Jalen Celestine was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

Arizona State can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Friday. They had just enough and edged the Cardinal out 76-73. The victory was just what Arizona State needed coming off of a 65-46 loss in their prior matchup.

Arizona State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Kamari Lands led the charge by scoring 13 points.

The Golden Bears have not been sharp recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-8 record this season. As for the Sun Devils, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 7-5.

Looking forward, California is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. The pair have had problems against the spread this season as they are both 4-8.

California came up short against Arizona State in their previous matchup back in February, falling 70-62. Can California avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

California is a 3.5-point favorite against Arizona State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Golden Bears, as the game opened with the Golden Bears as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

Series History

Arizona State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against California.