Northwestern State Demons @ California Golden Bears

Current Records: Northwestern State 4-5, California 6-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Northwestern State Demons' road trip will continue as they head out to face the California Golden Bears at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Haas Pavilion. The Golden Bears took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Demons, who come in off a win.

Last Saturday, Northwestern State was able to grind out a solid victory over Houston Chr., taking the game 64-57.

Meanwhile, California's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. They took an 88-80 hit to the loss column at the hands of Cornell. The Golden Bears didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Joshua Ola-Joseph put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 11 en route to 21 points plus eight rebounds. Mady Sissoko was another key player, as he made all 6 shots he took racking up 13 points plus eight rebounds.

Even though they lost, California smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in six consecutive matches.

Northwestern State has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 4-5 record this season. As for California, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-4.