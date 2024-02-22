Who's Playing

Oregon State Beavers @ California Golden Bears

Current Records: Oregon State 11-15, California 11-15

How To Watch

What to Know

California has been on the road for two straight, but on Thursday they'll finally head home. They and the Oregon State Beavers will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Haas Pavilion. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, California will stroll into this one as the favorite.

California was handed a 19-point loss in their previous outing, but they didn't let that bad energy affect their game against the Huskies on Saturday. Not to be outdone by the Huskies, the Golden Bears got past the Huskies on a last-second jump shot courtesy of Jalen Celestine with 5 seconds left in the second quarter. The victory was just what California needed coming off of a 84-65 loss in their prior match.

Among those leading the charge was Jaylon Tyson, who scored 28 points along with six assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Keonte Kennedy, who almost dropped a double-double on 12 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oregon State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight defeat. They lost 60-58 to the Ducks on a last-minute shot From N'Faly Dante. Oregon State has struggled against the Ducks recently, as their match on Saturday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

The losing side was boosted by Michael Rataj, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Tyler Bilodeau, who scored 12 points along with six rebounds.

The Golden Bears' win bumped their record up to 11-15. As for the Beavers, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 11 of their last 13 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-15 record this season.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: California have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Oregon State, though, as they've been averaging only 32.8 rebounds per game. Given California's sizable advantage in that area, the Beavers will need to find a way to close that gap.

California couldn't quite finish off the Beavers in their previous meeting back in March of 2023 and fell 69-66. Will California have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

California is a big 9.5-point favorite against Oregon State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Bears as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

Oregon State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against California.