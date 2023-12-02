Who's Playing

Santa Clara Broncos @ California Golden Bears

Current Records: Santa Clara 7-1, California 2-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Santa Clara Broncos will head out on the road to face off against the California Golden Bears at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Haas Pavilion. Santa Clara might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Wednesday.

Santa Clara has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 23 points or more this season. They took their match at home with ease, bagging a 106-69 victory over the Oaks. The win was just what Santa Clara needed coming off of a 86-56 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, California's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 76-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Aztecs.

Despite the defeat, California got a solid performance out of Fardaws Aimaq, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 18 rebounds. Aimaq is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last three games he's played.

Even though they lost, California were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as San Diego State only pulled down seven.

The Broncos' win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-1. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.2 points per game. As for the Golden Bears, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-5.

Santa Clara is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Santa Clara have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like California struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

California is a slight 1-point favorite against Santa Clara, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

California and Santa Clara both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.