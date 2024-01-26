Who's Playing

Stanford Cardinal @ California Golden Bears

Current Records: Stanford 10-8, California 7-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Stanford has enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. The Stanford Cardinal and the California Golden Bears will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Haas Pavilion. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Stanford proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 90-80 victory over the Huskies.

Spencer Jones was the offensive standout of the match as he went 8 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points and 2 assists. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. Another player making a difference was Brandon Angel, who scored 13 points.

Meanwhile, the matchup between California and Washington State on Saturday hardly resembled the 69-52 effort from their previous meeting. The Golden Bears came out on top against the Cougars by a score of 81-75.

California relied on the efforts of Fardaws Aimaq, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Jaylon Tyson, who scored 30 points along with nine rebounds and five assists.

The Cardinal have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-8 record this season. As for the Golden Bears, their victory bumped their record up to 7-12.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Stanford hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.3 points per game. However, it's not like California struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for Stanford against California in their previous matchup back in January of 2023 as the squad secured a 75-46 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Stanford since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

California is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Stanford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

Series History

California and Stanford both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.