Who's Playing

UC San Diego Tritons @ California Golden Bears

Current Records: UC San Diego 6-5, California 3-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UC San Diego Tritons' road trip will continue as they head out to face the California Golden Bears at 5:00 p.m. ET on December 20th at Haas Pavilion. California took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on UC San Diego, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain 11 more threes than your opponent, a fact UC San Diego proved on Monday. They put a hurting on the Hornets on the road to the tune of 83-52. With UC San Diego ahead 50-22 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Meanwhile, the Golden Bears came up short against the Rebels on Saturday and fell 88-78. California has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the loss, California got a solid performance out of Jaylon Tyson, who scored 22 points.

The Tritons' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-5. As for the Golden Bears, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-7 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. UC San Diego hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.4 points per game. However, it's not like California struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UC San Diego came out on top in a nail-biter against California in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, sneaking past 64-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for UC San Diego since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UC San Diego has won both of the games they've played against California in the last 2 years.