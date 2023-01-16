Who's Playing

Cal Poly @ California Riverside

Current Records: Cal Poly 7-10; California Riverside 12-6

What to Know

The Cal Poly Mustangs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the California Riverside Highlanders and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 31 of 2019. Cal Poly and California Riverside will face off in a Big West battle at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Student Recreation Center. The Highlanders will be strutting in after a victory while Cal Poly will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between Cal Poly and the Long Beach State Beach this past Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Cal Poly falling 77-58 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, California Riverside escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Santa Barbara Gauchos by the margin of a single free throw, 65-64.

The Mustangs are now 7-10 while California Riverside sits at 12-6. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cal Poly is stumbling into the game with the 44th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.4 on average. California Riverside has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 49th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California

Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

California Riverside have won ten out of their last 14 games against Cal Poly.