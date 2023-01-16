Who's Playing
Cal Poly @ California Riverside
Current Records: Cal Poly 7-10; California Riverside 12-6
What to Know
The Cal Poly Mustangs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the California Riverside Highlanders and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 31 of 2019. Cal Poly and California Riverside will face off in a Big West battle at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Student Recreation Center. The Highlanders will be strutting in after a victory while Cal Poly will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The contest between Cal Poly and the Long Beach State Beach this past Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Cal Poly falling 77-58 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, California Riverside escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Santa Barbara Gauchos by the margin of a single free throw, 65-64.
The Mustangs are now 7-10 while California Riverside sits at 12-6. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cal Poly is stumbling into the game with the 44th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.4 on average. California Riverside has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 49th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
California Riverside have won ten out of their last 14 games against Cal Poly.
- Feb 19, 2022 - California Riverside 78 vs. Cal Poly 58
- Jan 13, 2022 - California Riverside 57 vs. Cal Poly 46
- Jan 16, 2021 - California Riverside 70 vs. Cal Poly 53
- Jan 15, 2021 - California Riverside 86 vs. Cal Poly 51
- Feb 22, 2020 - California Riverside 61 vs. Cal Poly 49
- Jan 23, 2020 - California Riverside 97 vs. Cal Poly 64
- Jan 31, 2019 - Cal Poly 71 vs. California Riverside 45
- Jan 23, 2019 - California Riverside 74 vs. Cal Poly 51
- Mar 01, 2018 - California Riverside 72 vs. Cal Poly 63
- Jan 31, 2018 - Cal Poly 71 vs. California Riverside 68
- Feb 25, 2017 - Cal Poly 84 vs. California Riverside 77
- Feb 04, 2017 - California Riverside 67 vs. Cal Poly 56
- Feb 13, 2016 - Cal Poly 86 vs. California Riverside 78
- Jan 28, 2016 - California Riverside 72 vs. Cal Poly 68