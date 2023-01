Who's Playing

Hawaii @ California Riverside

Current Records: Hawaii 14-5; California Riverside 14-6

What to Know

The Hawaii Warriors will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Student Recreation Center at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. The teams split their matchups last year, with the California Riverside Highlanders winning the first 64-59 at home and the Warriors taking the second 68-67.

Hawaii came up short against the UC Irvine Anteaters on Thursday, falling 76-68.

Meanwhile, California Riverside came out on top in a nail-biter against the UC Davis Aggies on Thursday, sneaking past 74-72.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California

Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

California Riverside have won eight out of their last 15 games against Hawaii.