Who's Playing
Hawaii @ California Riverside
Current Records: Hawaii 14-5; California Riverside 14-6
What to Know
Get ready for a Big West battle as the California Riverside Highlanders and the Hawaii Warriors will face off at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Student Recreation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with California Riverside winning the first 64-59 at home and Hawaii taking the second 68-67.
The Highlanders sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 74-72 win over the UC Davis Aggies on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Hawaii came up short against the UC Irvine Anteaters on Thursday, falling 76-68.
Barring any buzzer beaters, California Riverside is expected to win a tight contest. If their 12-6-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.
California Riverside's victory lifted them to 14-6 while Hawaii's loss dropped them down to 14-5. We'll see if California Riverside can repeat their recent success or if the Warriors bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.15
Odds
The Highlanders are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Highlanders, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
California Riverside have won eight out of their last 15 games against Hawaii.
- Mar 10, 2022 - Hawaii 68 vs. California Riverside 67
- Feb 03, 2022 - California Riverside 64 vs. Hawaii 59
- Mar 11, 2021 - California Riverside 62 vs. Hawaii 52
- Jan 09, 2021 - California Riverside 70 vs. Hawaii 68
- Jan 08, 2021 - Hawaii 88 vs. California Riverside 83
- Mar 01, 2020 - California Riverside 49 vs. Hawaii 43
- Feb 20, 2020 - Hawaii 56 vs. California Riverside 55
- Feb 17, 2019 - Hawaii 87 vs. California Riverside 64
- Jan 19, 2019 - California Riverside 75 vs. Hawaii 71
- Feb 17, 2018 - Hawaii 74 vs. California Riverside 69
- Feb 07, 2018 - California Riverside 64 vs. Hawaii 60
- Feb 02, 2017 - Hawaii 72 vs. California Riverside 63
- Jan 25, 2017 - California Riverside 70 vs. Hawaii 64
- Feb 26, 2016 - California Riverside 77 vs. Hawaii 71
- Jan 14, 2016 - Hawaii 80 vs. California Riverside 71