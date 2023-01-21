Who's Playing

Hawaii @ California Riverside

Current Records: Hawaii 14-5; California Riverside 14-6

What to Know

Get ready for a Big West battle as the California Riverside Highlanders and the Hawaii Warriors will face off at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Student Recreation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with California Riverside winning the first 64-59 at home and Hawaii taking the second 68-67.

The Highlanders sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 74-72 win over the UC Davis Aggies on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Hawaii came up short against the UC Irvine Anteaters on Thursday, falling 76-68.

Barring any buzzer beaters, California Riverside is expected to win a tight contest. If their 12-6-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

California Riverside's victory lifted them to 14-6 while Hawaii's loss dropped them down to 14-5. We'll see if California Riverside can repeat their recent success or if the Warriors bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California

Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.15

Odds

The Highlanders are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Highlanders, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

California Riverside have won eight out of their last 15 games against Hawaii.