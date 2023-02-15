Who's Playing
Long Beach State @ California Riverside
Current Records: Long Beach State 15-11; California Riverside 16-10
What to Know
Get ready for a Big West battle as the California Riverside Highlanders and the Long Beach State Beach will face off at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Student Recreation Center. California Riverside is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.
This past Saturday, the Highlanders lost to the UC Irvine Anteaters on the road by a decisive 83-64 margin.
Meanwhile, Long Beach State bagged a 79-69 win over the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners this past Saturday.
California Riverside got away with a 73-72 win in the teams' previous meeting last December. Will they repeat their success, or does Long Beach State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Highlanders are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Beach, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Long Beach State have won 11 out of their last 14 games against California Riverside.
- Dec 31, 2022 - California Riverside 73 vs. Long Beach State 72
- Mar 05, 2022 - Long Beach State 73 vs. California Riverside 72
- Jan 27, 2022 - Long Beach State 68 vs. California Riverside 62
- Feb 15, 2020 - Long Beach State 65 vs. California Riverside 63
- Jan 30, 2020 - California Riverside 77 vs. Long Beach State 69
- Mar 06, 2019 - Long Beach State 70 vs. California Riverside 57
- Feb 23, 2019 - Long Beach State 71 vs. California Riverside 67
- Mar 03, 2018 - Long Beach State 77 vs. California Riverside 59
- Jan 13, 2018 - Long Beach State 75 vs. California Riverside 68
- Feb 09, 2017 - Long Beach State 78 vs. California Riverside 71
- Jan 07, 2017 - Long Beach State 70 vs. California Riverside 64
- Mar 10, 2016 - Long Beach State 82 vs. California Riverside 74
- Feb 27, 2016 - Long Beach State 66 vs. California Riverside 55
- Jan 23, 2016 - California Riverside 74 vs. Long Beach State 72