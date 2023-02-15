Who's Playing

Long Beach State @ California Riverside

Current Records: Long Beach State 15-11; California Riverside 16-10

What to Know

Get ready for a Big West battle as the California Riverside Highlanders and the Long Beach State Beach will face off at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Student Recreation Center. California Riverside is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.

This past Saturday, the Highlanders lost to the UC Irvine Anteaters on the road by a decisive 83-64 margin.

Meanwhile, Long Beach State bagged a 79-69 win over the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners this past Saturday.

California Riverside got away with a 73-72 win in the teams' previous meeting last December. Will they repeat their success, or does Long Beach State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Highlanders are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Beach, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Long Beach State have won 11 out of their last 14 games against California Riverside.