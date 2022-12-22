Who's Playing

Portland @ California Riverside

Current Records: Portland 8-6; California Riverside 6-5

What to Know

The California Riverside Highlanders will play host again and welcome the Portland Pilots to Student Recreation Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on Thursday. California Riverside will be seeking to avenge the 71-55 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 11 of 2016.

It looks like the Highlanders must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive on Tuesday. They fell to the San Diego Toreros 92-84. Despite the defeat, California Riverside got a solid performance out of guard Zyon Pullin, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points and six dimes.

Meanwhile, Portland has to be hurting after a devastating 78-56 loss at the hands of the Oregon Ducks this past Saturday. Forward Moses Wood wasn't much of a difference maker for Portland; Wood finished with only eight points on 3-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 34 minutes on the court.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California

Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Portland won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.