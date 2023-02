Who's Playing

Santa Barbara @ California Riverside

Current Records: Santa Barbara 20-5; California Riverside 17-10

What to Know

The Santa Barbara Gauchos have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Gauchos and the California Riverside Highlanders will face off in a Big West battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Student Recreation Center. California Riverside should still be riding high after a win, while Santa Barbara will be looking to right the ship.

The game between Santa Barbara and the UC Irvine Anteaters on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Santa Barbara falling 70-59.

Meanwhile, California Riverside didn't have too much trouble with the Long Beach State Beach at home on Wednesday as they won 88-76.

In the teams' previous meeting in January, Santa Barbara and the Highlanders were neck-and-neck, but Santa Barbara came up empty-handed after a 65-64 loss. Can Santa Barbara avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California

Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Santa Barbara have won ten out of their last 14 games against California Riverside.