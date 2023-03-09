Who's Playing

UC Davis @ California Riverside

Regular Season Records: UC Davis 18-13; California Riverside 21-11

What to Know

The California Riverside Highlanders and the UC Davis Aggies are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET March 9 at Dollar Loan Center in the second round of the Big West Conference Tourney. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

California Riverside escaped with a win on Saturday against the Cal Poly Mustangs by the margin of a single free throw, 73-72.

Speaking of close games: it was a tight game that could have gone either way, but the Aggies made off with a 93-92 win over the Long Beach State Beach on Saturday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, California Riverside is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

California Riverside was able to grind out a solid victory over UC Davis when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, winning 72-65. Will California Riverside repeat their success, or does UC Davis have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11:30 p.m. ET Where: Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Highlanders are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UC Davis have won eight out of their last 14 games against California Riverside.