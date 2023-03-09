Who's Playing
UC Davis @ California Riverside
Regular Season Records: UC Davis 18-13; California Riverside 21-11
What to Know
The California Riverside Highlanders and the UC Davis Aggies are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET March 9 at Dollar Loan Center in the second round of the Big West Conference Tourney. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
California Riverside escaped with a win on Saturday against the Cal Poly Mustangs by the margin of a single free throw, 73-72.
Speaking of close games: it was a tight game that could have gone either way, but the Aggies made off with a 93-92 win over the Long Beach State Beach on Saturday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, California Riverside is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
California Riverside was able to grind out a solid victory over UC Davis when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, winning 72-65. Will California Riverside repeat their success, or does UC Davis have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 11:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Highlanders are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UC Davis have won eight out of their last 14 games against California Riverside.
- Feb 09, 2023 - California Riverside 72 vs. UC Davis 65
- Jan 19, 2023 - California Riverside 74 vs. UC Davis 72
- Feb 01, 2022 - UC Davis 65 vs. California Riverside 60
- Mar 07, 2020 - California Riverside 66 vs. UC Davis 61
- Jan 09, 2020 - California Riverside 65 vs. UC Davis 59
- Mar 09, 2019 - California Riverside 71 vs. UC Davis 70
- Feb 02, 2019 - UC Davis 84 vs. California Riverside 71
- Mar 08, 2018 - UC Davis 70 vs. California Riverside 66
- Feb 24, 2018 - UC Davis 64 vs. California Riverside 63
- Jan 11, 2018 - UC Davis 75 vs. California Riverside 65
- Feb 11, 2017 - UC Davis 77 vs. California Riverside 63
- Jan 12, 2017 - California Riverside 61 vs. UC Davis 55
- Feb 06, 2016 - UC Davis 50 vs. California Riverside 49
- Jan 21, 2016 - UC Davis 58 vs. California Riverside 55