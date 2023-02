Who's Playing

UC Davis @ California Riverside

Current Records: UC Davis 14-9; California Riverside 15-9

What to Know

The California Riverside Highlanders will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Highlanders and the UC Davis Aggies will face off in a Big West battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Student Recreation Center. UC Davis will be strutting in after a win while California Riverside will be stumbling in from a loss.

California Riverside was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 64-58 to the Cal State Fullerton Titans.

Meanwhile, UC Davis didn't have too much trouble with the Hawaii Warriors at home last Thursday as they won 75-63.

California Riverside came out on top in a nail-biter against the Aggies in the teams' previous meeting in January, sneaking past 74-72. Will the Highlanders repeat their success, or does UC Davis have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California

Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California

Series History

UC Davis have won eight out of their last 13 games against California Riverside.