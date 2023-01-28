Who's Playing

UC San Diego @ California Riverside

Current Records: UC San Diego 8-13; California Riverside 14-7

What to Know

The California Riverside Highlanders and the UC San Diego Tritons will face off in a Big West clash at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Student Recreation Center. UC San Diego should still be riding high after a victory, while the Highlanders will be looking to regain their footing.

California Riverside lost a heartbreaker to the Hawaii Warriors when they met last March, and they left with a heavy heart again on Saturday. It was close but no cigar for California Riverside as they fell 67-63 to Hawaii.

Meanwhile, UC San Diego was able to grind out a solid win over the Northridge Matadors on Thursday, winning 65-57.

California Riverside is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Highlanders didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Tritons in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, but they still walked away with a 74-68 victory. Will California Riverside repeat their success, or does UC San Diego have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California

Odds

The Highlanders are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Tritons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

California Riverside have won four out of their last six games against UC San Diego.