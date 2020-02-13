California vs. Arizona live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch California vs. Arizona basketball game
Who's Playing
Arizona @ California
Current Records: Arizona 16-7; California 10-13
What to Know
The California Golden Bears haven't won a game against the Arizona Wildcats since Jan. 23 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. California and Arizona will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at Haas Pavilion. The Golden Bears have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Arizona is surely hoping to exploit.
On Saturday, California lost to the Utah Utes on the road by a decisive 60-45 margin. Guard Kareem South wasn't much of a difference maker for California and finished with only three points on 1-for-11 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Arizona and the UCLA Bruins on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Arizona falling 65-52 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. If the result catches you off guard, it should: the Wildcats were the far and away favorite. A silver lining for them was the play of forward Zeke Nnaji, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Nnaji.
California is now 10-13 while Arizona sits at 16-7. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: California comes into the contest boasting the eighth fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 4.8. But the Wildcats rank 34th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 6.7 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 10-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: 132
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Arizona have won seven out of their last eight games against California.
- Feb 21, 2019 - Arizona 76 vs. California 51
- Jan 12, 2019 - Arizona 87 vs. California 65
- Mar 03, 2018 - Arizona 66 vs. California 54
- Jan 17, 2018 - Arizona 79 vs. California 58
- Feb 11, 2017 - Arizona 62 vs. California 57
- Dec 30, 2016 - Arizona 67 vs. California 62
- Mar 03, 2016 - Arizona 64 vs. California 61
- Jan 23, 2016 - California 74 vs. Arizona 73
