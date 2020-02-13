California vs. Arizona live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Arizona @ California

Current Records: Arizona 16-7; California 10-13

What to Know

The California Golden Bears haven't won a game against the Arizona Wildcats since Jan. 23 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. California and Arizona will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at Haas Pavilion. The Golden Bears have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Arizona is surely hoping to exploit.

On Saturday, California lost to the Utah Utes on the road by a decisive 60-45 margin. Guard Kareem South wasn't much of a difference maker for California and finished with only three points on 1-for-11 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Arizona and the UCLA Bruins on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Arizona falling 65-52 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. If the result catches you off guard, it should: the Wildcats were the far and away favorite. A silver lining for them was the play of forward Zeke Nnaji, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Nnaji.

California is now 10-13 while Arizona sits at 16-7. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: California comes into the contest boasting the eighth fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 4.8. But the Wildcats rank 34th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 6.7 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 10-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: 132

Series History

Arizona have won seven out of their last eight games against California.