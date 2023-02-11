Who's Playing

Arizona State @ California

Current Records: Arizona State 17-8; California 3-21

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the California Golden Bears will face off in a Pac-12 clash at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Haas Pavilion. The teams split their matchups last year, with California winning the first 74-50 at home and the Sun Devils taking the second 71-44.

On Thursday, ASU narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Stanford Cardinal 69-65. ASU got double-digit scores from four players: guard DJ Horne (18), guard Frankie Collins (15), guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (13), and guard Devan Cambridge (10).

Meanwhile, a victory for California just wasn't in the stars on Thursday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 85-62 to the Arizona Wildcats. California was surely aware of their 18.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. One thing holding the Golden Bears back was the mediocre play of guard DeJuan Clayton, who did not have his best game: he played for 34 minutes but put up just five points on 2-for-11 shooting.

The Sun Devils are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with ASU, who are 12-13 against the spread.

ASU's win brought them up to 17-8 while California's defeat pulled them down to 3-21. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: ASU have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39%, which places them eighth in college basketball. Less enviably, California has only been able to knock down 40.70% percent of their shots, which is the 10th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Golden Bears.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Sun Devils are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Arizona State have won eight out of their last 13 games against California.