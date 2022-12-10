Who's Playing

Butler @ California

Current Records: Butler 7-3; California 0-10

What to Know

The Butler Bulldogs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the California Golden Bears at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Haas Pavilion. Butler should still be feeling good after a win, while California will be looking to get back in the win column.

Butler beat the Yale Bulldogs 71-61 on Tuesday. Butler's success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Manny Bates, who had 22 points in addition to seven boards, and guard Jayden Taylor, who had 14 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Golden Bears were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 50-48 to the Eastern Washington Eagles. The top scorer for California was forward Lars Thiemann (16 points).

Butler is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Butler is now 7-3 while California sits at 0-10. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Butler ranks 20th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.70% on the season. Less enviably, California is stumbling into the game with the 359th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 57.6 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Golden Bears.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.