Who's Playing

Colorado @ California

Current Records: Colorado 9-5; California 1-13

What to Know

Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as the Colorado Buffaloes and the California Golden Bears will face off at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Haas Pavilion. Colorado will be hoping to build upon the 70-62 win they picked up against California when they previously played in February.

On Thursday the Buffaloes capped 2022 off with a 73-70 victory over the Stanford Cardinal. Guard KJ Simpson took over for Colorado, finishing with 31 points (a whopping 42% of their total) in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, California's 2022 ended with a 58-43 defeat against the Utah Utes on Thursday. Forward Kuany Kuany (12 points) was the top scorer for California.

Colorado's win lifted them to 9-5 while California's loss dropped them down to 1-13. In their win, the Buffaloes relied heavily on Simpson, who had 31 points along with seven boards. the Golden Bears will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Colorado have won nine out of their last 13 games against California.