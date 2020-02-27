California vs. Colorado: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Colorado @ California

Current Records: Colorado 21-7; California 11-16

What to Know

The #21 Colorado Buffaloes are 6-2 against the California Golden Bears since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. The Buffaloes and California will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Haas Pavilion. Colorado won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy an 8.5-point advantage in the spread.

Colorado came up short against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, falling 70-63. The over/under? 133. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here. The losing side was boosted by guard McKinley Wright IV, who had 20 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: California lost to the Washington Huskies on Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 87-52. Guard Matt Bradley had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 14 points on 3-for-11 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 33 minutes on the court.

Colorado is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses put Colorado at 21-7 and California at 11-16. The Buffaloes don't typically stay down for long -- they're 5-1 after losses this year -- so California (6-9 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buffaloes are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: 128

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Colorado have won six out of their last eight games against California.