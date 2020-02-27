California vs. Colorado: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch California vs. Colorado basketball game
Who's Playing
Colorado @ California
Current Records: Colorado 21-7; California 11-16
What to Know
The #21 Colorado Buffaloes are 6-2 against the California Golden Bears since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. The Buffaloes and California will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Haas Pavilion. Colorado won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy an 8.5-point advantage in the spread.
Colorado came up short against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, falling 70-63. The over/under? 133. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here. The losing side was boosted by guard McKinley Wright IV, who had 20 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: California lost to the Washington Huskies on Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 87-52. Guard Matt Bradley had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 14 points on 3-for-11 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 33 minutes on the court.
Colorado is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
The losses put Colorado at 21-7 and California at 11-16. The Buffaloes don't typically stay down for long -- they're 5-1 after losses this year -- so California (6-9 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Buffaloes are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: 128
Series History
Colorado have won six out of their last eight games against California.
- Feb 06, 2020 - Colorado 71 vs. California 65
- Mar 13, 2019 - Colorado 56 vs. California 51
- Jan 24, 2019 - Colorado 68 vs. California 59
- Feb 07, 2018 - Colorado 68 vs. California 64
- Mar 04, 2017 - Colorado 54 vs. California 46
- Feb 05, 2017 - California 77 vs. Colorado 66
- Jan 31, 2016 - Colorado 70 vs. California 62
- Jan 01, 2016 - California 79 vs. Colorado 65
