California vs. Duke: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

California (home) vs. No. 1 Duke (away)

Current Records: California 4-0; Duke 4-0

What to Know

The California Golden Bears will take on the #1 Duke Blue Devils at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. Each of these teams will be battling to keep their four-game winning streak alive.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, California took down the Prairie View A&M Panthers 54-50 on Monday.

Meanwhile, Duke also played a game with a lot of turnovers (31) and won 74-63 over the Georgia State Panthers. G Tre Jones took over for the Blue Devils, finishing with 31 points (a whopping 42% of their total) and six assists.

The Golden Bears are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 3-1 ATS and the Blue Devils 3-1.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 4-0. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Golden Bears rank 14th in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 51.70% on the season. The Blue Devils have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the contest boasting the 29th most points per game in the league at 84. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blue Devils are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Golden Bears.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 19-point favorite.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.