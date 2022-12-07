Who's Playing

Eastern Washington @ California

Current Records: Eastern Washington 3-5; California 0-9

What to Know

The Eastern Washington Eagles will take on the California Golden Bears at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Haas Pavilion. Eastern Washington will be strutting in after a victory while California will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Eagles were able to grind out a solid win over the North Dakota State Bison this past Saturday, winning 78-70.

Meanwhile, California ended up a good deal behind the Arizona Wildcats when they played on Sunday, losing 81-68. Guard Devin Askew (25 points) was the top scorer for California.

Eastern Washington is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

California's defeat took them down to 0-9 while Eastern Washington's win pulled them up to 3-5. If the Eagles want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Golden Bears' Devin Askew, who had 25 points in addition to five boards, and forward Lars Thiemann, who had 18 points along with five rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Bears are a 4.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.