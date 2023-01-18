Who's Playing

Oregon @ California

Current Records: Oregon 10-8; California 3-15

What to Know

After two games on the road, the California Golden Bears are heading back home. The Golden Bears and the Oregon Ducks will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Haas Pavilion. Oregon should still be riding high after a victory, while California will be looking to get back in the win column.

California was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 81-78 to the Washington Huskies. The losing side was boosted by forward Grant Newell, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds. Newell's performance made up for a slower game against the Washington State Cougars last Wednesday. Newell's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Oregon and the Arizona Wildcats this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Oregon wrapped it up with an 87-68 win at home. Four players on the Ducks scored in the double digits: guard Jermaine Couisnard (27), center N'Faly Dante (22), guard Will Richardson (14), and center Nate Bittle (10).

The Golden Bears are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in eight of their 11 home games.

California's defeat took them down to 3-15 while Oregon's victory pulled them up to 10-8. In Oregon's win, Jermaine Couisnard shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and five boards and N'Faly Dante posted a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds. We'll see if California have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Ducks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oregon have won ten out of their last 12 games against California.