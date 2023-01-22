Who's Playing
Oregon State @ California
Current Records: Oregon State 7-12; California 3-16
What to Know
The Oregon State Beavers lost both of their matches to the California Golden Bears last season on scores of 61-73 and 61-63, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Beavers and California will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Haas Pavilion. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.
Oregon State suffered a grim 67-46 defeat to the Stanford Cardinal on Thursday. Oregon State was surely aware of their 11.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.
Meanwhile, California found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 87-58 punch to the gut against the Oregon Ducks on Wednesday.
Oregon State is now 7-12 while the Golden Bears sit at 3-16. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Beavers are fifth worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63.6 on average. California has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 356th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
California have won nine out of their last 15 games against Oregon State.
- Feb 09, 2022 - California 63 vs. Oregon State 61
- Dec 02, 2021 - California 73 vs. Oregon State 61
- Feb 25, 2021 - Oregon State 59 vs. California 57
- Jan 02, 2021 - Oregon State 73 vs. California 64
- Nov 25, 2020 - Oregon State 71 vs. California 63
- Mar 07, 2020 - Oregon State 74 vs. California 56
- Feb 01, 2020 - California 69 vs. Oregon State 67
- Feb 09, 2019 - Oregon State 79 vs. California 71
- Feb 03, 2018 - California 74 vs. Oregon State 70
- Mar 08, 2017 - California 67 vs. Oregon State 62
- Feb 24, 2017 - California 76 vs. Oregon State 46
- Jan 21, 2017 - California 69 vs. Oregon State 58
- Mar 10, 2016 - California 76 vs. Oregon State 68
- Feb 13, 2016 - California 83 vs. Oregon State 71
- Jan 09, 2016 - Oregon State 77 vs. California 71