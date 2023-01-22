Who's Playing

Oregon State @ California

Current Records: Oregon State 7-12; California 3-16

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers lost both of their matches to the California Golden Bears last season on scores of 61-73 and 61-63, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Beavers and California will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Haas Pavilion. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

Oregon State suffered a grim 67-46 defeat to the Stanford Cardinal on Thursday. Oregon State was surely aware of their 11.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Meanwhile, California found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 87-58 punch to the gut against the Oregon Ducks on Wednesday.

Oregon State is now 7-12 while the Golden Bears sit at 3-16. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Beavers are fifth worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63.6 on average. California has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 356th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

California have won nine out of their last 15 games against Oregon State.