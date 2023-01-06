Who's Playing

Stanford @ California

Current Records: Stanford 5-9; California 2-13

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Stanford and the California Golden Bears will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Haas Pavilion. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Cardinal winning the first 57-50 at home and California taking the second 53-39.

Stanford was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 71-66 to the Utah Utes. The top scorer for Stanford was forward Spencer Jones (16 points).

Meanwhile, on Saturday California capped 2022 off with an 80-76 win over the Colorado Buffaloes. The Golden Bears got double-digit scores from five players: guard Joel Brown (21), forward Grant Newell (13), forward Lars Thiemann (12), forward Kuany Kuany (11), and guard DeJuan Clayton (10).

The Cardinal are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Stanford against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

California's victory lifted them to 2-13 while Stanford's loss dropped them down to 5-9. We'll see if California can repeat their recent success or if Stanford bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.62

Odds

The Cardinal are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Stanford have won nine out of their last 17 games against California.