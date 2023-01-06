Who's Playing
Stanford @ California
Current Records: Stanford 5-9; California 2-13
What to Know
The Stanford Cardinal have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Stanford and the California Golden Bears will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Haas Pavilion. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Cardinal winning the first 57-50 at home and California taking the second 53-39.
Stanford was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 71-66 to the Utah Utes. The top scorer for Stanford was forward Spencer Jones (16 points).
Meanwhile, on Saturday California capped 2022 off with an 80-76 win over the Colorado Buffaloes. The Golden Bears got double-digit scores from five players: guard Joel Brown (21), forward Grant Newell (13), forward Lars Thiemann (12), forward Kuany Kuany (11), and guard DeJuan Clayton (10).
The Cardinal are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Stanford against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
California's victory lifted them to 2-13 while Stanford's loss dropped them down to 5-9. We'll see if California can repeat their recent success or if Stanford bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.62
Odds
The Cardinal are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Stanford have won nine out of their last 17 games against California.
- Feb 26, 2022 - California 53 vs. Stanford 39
- Feb 01, 2022 - Stanford 57 vs. California 50
- Mar 10, 2021 - California 76 vs. Stanford 58
- Feb 07, 2021 - Stanford 76 vs. California 70
- Feb 04, 2021 - Stanford 70 vs. California 55
- Mar 11, 2020 - California 63 vs. Stanford 51
- Jan 26, 2020 - California 52 vs. Stanford 50
- Jan 02, 2020 - Stanford 68 vs. California 52
- Mar 07, 2019 - California 64 vs. Stanford 59
- Feb 03, 2019 - Stanford 84 vs. California 81
- Mar 07, 2018 - Stanford 76 vs. California 58
- Feb 18, 2018 - Stanford 77 vs. California 73
- Dec 30, 2017 - California 77 vs. Stanford 74
- Feb 17, 2017 - Stanford 73 vs. California 68
- Jan 29, 2017 - California 66 vs. Stanford 55
- Feb 06, 2016 - California 76 vs. Stanford 61
- Jan 14, 2016 - Stanford 77 vs. California 71