The Stanford Cardinal and the California Golden Bears will face off in a Pac-12 clash at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday at Kaiser Permanente Arena. The Cardinal are 11-7 overall and 4-1 at home, while California is 7-13 overall and 1-8 on the road. The Golden Bears are 1-11 in their last 12 games on the road, while Stanford is 8-1 in its last nine games when playing as the favorite.

The Cardinal are favored by 10.5-points in the latest Stanford vs. California odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 132.

Stanford vs. California spread: Stanford -10.5

Stanford vs. California over-under: 132 points

What you need to know about Stanford

Stanford has dominated this series over the years on its home floor. In fact, the Cardinal are 15-5 in their last 20 meetings against California at home. However, Stanford is just 4-8 against the spread in its last 12 games against California.

Forward Oscar da Silva has been the catalyst for Stanford's success this season, leading the Cardinal in points (19.2), rebounds (7.3) and blocks (0.9) per game. The senior forward has recorded a double-double in two of his last three outings, which includes a 24 point, 11 rebound effort against California on Thursday.

What you need to know about California

California took a hard 70-55 fall against Stanford this past Thursday. Guard Matt Bradley had a strong showing for California in Thursday's loss, finishing with 24 points, four rebounds and four assists. For the season, Bradley is averaging 18.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Despite losing five straight, the Golden Bears will enter Sunday's showdown confident they can keep it close. That's because California is 4-2 against the spread in its last six games. In addition, the Golden Bears have covered the spread in six of their last 10 meetings against Stanford.

