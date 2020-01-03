California vs. Stanford odds, spread: 2020 college basketball picks, predictions from advanced computer model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between California and Stanford. Here are the results:
The California Golden Bears will take on the Stanford Cardinal at 11 p.m. ET on Thursday at Maples Pavilion. Stanford is 11-2 overall and 8-1 at home, while California is 6-7 overall and 0-2 on the road. The Cardinal are favored by 10.5 points in the latest Stanford vs. California odds, while the over-under is set at 127.5. California is 1-9 against the spread in its last 10 games, but the Golden Bears are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games against the Cardinal. Before entering any Cal vs. Stanford picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Stanford vs. California 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 38 turnovers -- No. 5 Kansas prevailed over Stanford 72-56 on Sunday. Oscar da Silva scored a game-high 19 points in defeat, and Tyrell Terry added 10 points. Da Silva leads the Cardinal with 17.7 points per game.
California came up short against Harvard on Sunday, falling 71-63 for the Golden Bears' third straight loss. Matt Bradley led California with 15 points in the loss, Kareem South added 13 points and Grant Anticevich added 12 points. Bradley leads the Golden Bears at 17.5 points per game.
The total has gone under in 10 of California's last 14 January games. The total has gone under in four of Stanford's last five games, and in five straight Cardinal home contests.
So who wins California vs. Stanford? And which side of the spread cashes in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Stanford vs. Cal spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.
