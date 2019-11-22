California vs. Texas: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch California vs. Texas basketball game
Who's Playing
California (home) vs. No. 22 Texas (away)
Current Records: California 4-1; Texas 4-1
What to Know
The #22 Texas Longhorns will square off against the California Golden Bears at 5 p.m. ET on Friday at Madison Square Garden. Texas is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, the Georgetown Hoyas took down the Longhorns 82-66. G Andrew Jones had a pretty forgettable game: he played for 25 minutes but picked up just six points on 2-for-11 shooting.
Meanwhile, California took a serious blow against the Duke Blue Devils, falling 87-52.
This next contest looks promising for Texas, who are favored by a full 11 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Longhorns are a big 11-point favorite against the Golden Bears.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 124
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: No. 1 Duke faces Hoyas
Mike Krzyzewski's Blue Devils are 5-0 following Thursday's blowout of Cal
-
LSU vs. Utah State odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Utah State vs. LSU game 10,000 times.
-
Liberty vs. Morgan St. odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Morgan State vs. Liberty game 10,000...
-
Duke vs. Cal odds, picks, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Duke vs. California game 10,000 times.
-
Women's power rankings: Strong Pac-12
The Ducks, who pulled off an upset of Team USA in an exhibition game, look strong early
-
Georgia Tech covers in bad beat
Bettors weren't happy with the way that this game ended
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...