California vs. Texas: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

California (home) vs. No. 22 Texas (away)

Current Records: California 4-1; Texas 4-1

What to Know

The #22 Texas Longhorns will square off against the California Golden Bears at 5 p.m. ET on Friday at Madison Square Garden. Texas is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, the Georgetown Hoyas took down the Longhorns 82-66. G Andrew Jones had a pretty forgettable game: he played for 25 minutes but picked up just six points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, California took a serious blow against the Duke Blue Devils, falling 87-52.

This next contest looks promising for Texas, who are favored by a full 11 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 5 p.m. ET

Friday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Longhorns are a big 11-point favorite against the Golden Bears.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 124

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.