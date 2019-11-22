California vs. Texas: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

How to watch California vs. Texas basketball game

Who's Playing

California (home) vs. No. 22 Texas (away)

Current Records: California 4-1; Texas 4-1

What to Know

The #22 Texas Longhorns will square off against the California Golden Bears at 5 p.m. ET on Friday at Madison Square Garden. Texas is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, the Georgetown Hoyas took down the Longhorns 82-66. G Andrew Jones had a pretty forgettable game: he played for 25 minutes but picked up just six points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, California took a serious blow against the Duke Blue Devils, falling 87-52.

This next contest looks promising for Texas, who are favored by a full 11 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

  • When: Friday at 5 p.m. ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Longhorns are a big 11-point favorite against the Golden Bears.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 124

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

