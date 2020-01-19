California vs. UCLA odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 19 predictions from proven computer model

The UCLA Bruins will take on the California Golden Bears at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at Pauley Pavilion. Both teams are 8-9; UCLA is 6-4 at home, while California is 0-4 on the road. California is 3-11 against the spread in its last 14 games, but the Golden Bears are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine contests against Pac-12 opponents. UCLA, meanwhile, is just 1-7 against the spread in its last eight games. The Bruins are favored by 8.5-points in the latest UCLA vs. California odds, while the over-under is set at 132. Before entering any California vs. UCLA picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

UCLA dropped its third straight decision Wednesday, falling to Stanford 74-59. Jaime Jaquez Jr. led the Bruins with 15 points, while Jalen Hill added 14 points and David Singleton chipped in 11 points. Chris Smith leads UCLA in scoring at 12.1 points per game. The Bruins limp into Sunday's contest having won just one of their last seven games. However, UCLA is 6-0 in its last six meetings against the Golden Bears.

Meanwhile, California saw its two-game winning streak snapped on Thursday when the Golden Bears lost to USC 88-56. Matt Bradley led the Golden Bears with 13 points and Kareem South added 12 points. Bradley leads Cal in scoring with 17.4 points per game. The Golden Bears feature just two players averaging double-digit points per game and their offense has struggled mightily all season. In fact, California is averaging just 64.6 points per game, which ranks 316th in the nation.

