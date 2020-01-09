California vs. Washington State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Washington State @ California

Current Records: Washington State 10-5; California 6-8

What to Know

The California Golden Bears and the Washington State Cougars are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (3-3), but not for long. California will be playing at home against Washington State at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Golden Bears are limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.

California lost to the Stanford Cardinal by a decisive 68-52 margin. F Grant Anticevich put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Washington State beat the UCLA Bruins 79-71 on Saturday. Four players on Washington State scored in the double digits: G Isaac Bonton (17), F CJ Elleby (15), F Aljaz Kunc (12), and F Tony Miller (11).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Golden Bears are expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.

Washington State's victory lifted them to 10-5 while California's loss dropped them down to 6-8. We'll see if the Cougars can repeat their recent success or if the Golden Bears bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Bears are a slight 1-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: 136

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

California and Washington State both have three wins in their last six games.