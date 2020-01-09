California vs. Washington State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch California vs. Washington State basketball game
Who's Playing
Washington State @ California
Current Records: Washington State 10-5; California 6-8
What to Know
The California Golden Bears and the Washington State Cougars are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (3-3), but not for long. California will be playing at home against Washington State at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Golden Bears are limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.
California lost to the Stanford Cardinal by a decisive 68-52 margin. F Grant Anticevich put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Washington State beat the UCLA Bruins 79-71 on Saturday. Four players on Washington State scored in the double digits: G Isaac Bonton (17), F CJ Elleby (15), F Aljaz Kunc (12), and F Tony Miller (11).
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Golden Bears are expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.
Washington State's victory lifted them to 10-5 while California's loss dropped them down to 6-8. We'll see if the Cougars can repeat their recent success or if the Golden Bears bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Bears are a slight 1-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em.
Over/Under: 136
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
California and Washington State both have three wins in their last six games.
- Mar 02, 2019 - California 76 vs. Washington State 69
- Jan 17, 2019 - Washington State 82 vs. California 59
- Feb 22, 2018 - Washington State 78 vs. California 76
- Jan 13, 2018 - Washington State 78 vs. California 53
- Jan 14, 2017 - California 58 vs. Washington State 54
- Feb 21, 2016 - California 80 vs. Washington State 62
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Kansas rolls over Iowa St.
Bill Self's Jayhawks' cruised to a 26-point victory inside Hilton Coliseum
-
How to watch: Omaha at South Dakota
Here's how to watch the Mavericks take on the Coyotes
-
Towson vs. Drexel odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Drexel vs. Towson game 10,000 times.
-
Michigan vs. Purdue odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Michigan vs. Purdue game 10,000 times.
-
Duke survives Georgia Tech upset bid
Georgia Tech fell just short of an incredible two-win stretch in the failed upset bid
-
TCU acknowledges its NOA from NCAA
There are now five college basketball programs under NCAA scrutiny related to the federal investigation
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic