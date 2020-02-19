California vs. Washington State odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 19 predictions from proven model

Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as the Washington State Cougars and the California Golden Bears will face off at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. Washington State is 14-12 overall and 12-3 at home, while California is 10-15 overall and 0-7 on the road. The Cougars have lost three of their past four games. The Golden Bears have lost four consecutive games. The Cougars are favored by 5.5-points in the latest Washington State vs. California odds, while the over-under is set at 132.5. Before entering any California vs. Washington State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 16 of the 2019-20 season on a 54-30 run on all top-rated college basketball picks.

Now, the model has set its sights on Washington State vs. California. Here are several college basketball odds for Washington State vs. California:

Washington State vs. California spread: Washington State -5.5

Washington State vs. California over-under: 132.5 points

Washington State vs. California money line: Washington State -246, California +202

What you need to know about Washington State

The Cougars lost to the Southern California Trojans this past Saturday, 70-51. One thing holding Washington State back was the performance of Noah Williams; he played for 28 minutes with 4-for-13 shooting and four turnovers. After making a pair of three-pointers to open the game, the Cougars went 2-of-26 from beyond the arc the rest of the way, missing 21 consecutive three-point attempts. CJ Elleby was the lone bright spot for Washington State, finishing with 22 points and 13 rebounds.

What you need to know about California

California was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as the Golden Bears fell 80-75 to the Arizona State Sun Devils. California's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Matt Bradley, who had 22 points, and Paris Austin, who had 17 points and five assists along with five boards.

Despite losing their past four games, the Golden Bears will enter Wednesday's matchup confident they can earn a victory. That's because California won the last meeting against Washington State by a final score of 73-66 on Jan. 9.

How to make Washington State vs. California picks

The model has simulated Washington State vs. California 10,000 times and the results are in.

So who wins Washington State vs. California? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Washington State vs. California spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.