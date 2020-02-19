California vs. Washington State odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 19 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between California and Washington State.
Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as the Washington State Cougars and the California Golden Bears will face off at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. Washington State is 14-12 overall and 12-3 at home, while California is 10-15 overall and 0-7 on the road. The Cougars have lost three of their past four games. The Golden Bears have lost four consecutive games. The Cougars are favored by 5.5-points in the latest Washington State vs. California odds, while the over-under is set at 132.5. Before entering any California vs. Washington State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 16 of the 2019-20 season on a 54-30 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Washington State vs. California. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Washington State vs. California:
- Washington State vs. California spread: Washington State -5.5
- Washington State vs. California over-under: 132.5 points
- Washington State vs. California money line: Washington State -246, California +202
What you need to know about Washington State
The Cougars lost to the Southern California Trojans this past Saturday, 70-51. One thing holding Washington State back was the performance of Noah Williams; he played for 28 minutes with 4-for-13 shooting and four turnovers. After making a pair of three-pointers to open the game, the Cougars went 2-of-26 from beyond the arc the rest of the way, missing 21 consecutive three-point attempts. CJ Elleby was the lone bright spot for Washington State, finishing with 22 points and 13 rebounds.
What you need to know about California
California was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as the Golden Bears fell 80-75 to the Arizona State Sun Devils. California's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Matt Bradley, who had 22 points, and Paris Austin, who had 17 points and five assists along with five boards.
Despite losing their past four games, the Golden Bears will enter Wednesday's matchup confident they can earn a victory. That's because California won the last meeting against Washington State by a final score of 73-66 on Jan. 9.
How to make Washington State vs. California picks
The model has simulated Washington State vs. California 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Washington State vs. California? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Washington State vs. California spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kim Mulkey fasted D1 coach to 600 wins
Kim Mulkey hit this mark in just 700 games
-
Bracketology mailbag: Butler's future
CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm answers your questions about the NCAA Tournament...
-
Bubble Watch: Wednesday's games to watch
Fifteen bubble teams are in action Wednesday night with one double bubble game ahead
-
Top Picks: Underdogs rule the day
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Court report: Nnaji is Zona's music man
Matt Norlander's weekly insider look at college hoops also shines a light on the SoCon's plight...
-
Top 25 And 1: Baylors maintains spot
Next up for Scott Drew's Bears is Saturday's showdown with Kansas
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium