Cameron Johnson injury update: UNC star leaves game after reportedly suffering from cramps
Johnson had 15 points and 11 boards before going down in the middle of the second half Tuesday against NC State
North Carolina star Cameron Johnson went to the locker room on Tuesday night in the second half against NC State with apparent discomfort around his right knee.
Johnson was hurt after taking an awkward spill diving for a loose ball. He came up gimpy and immediately began favoring his right knee before trainers escorted him to the locker room for further evaluation.
ESPN's Allison Williams said on the broadcast that Johnson is believed to have been suffering from cramps, which would certainly be painful but a best-case scenario for his long-term health.
With Johnson off the floor, UNC freshman Nassir Little is in line to soak up a majority of his minutes. Little is a projected first-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Johnson left the game with 15 points and 11 rebounds with the Tar Heels clinging to a four-point lead.
