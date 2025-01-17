Halftime Report

The last time Charleston and Campbell met, the match was decided by 23 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Charleston is up 33-30 over Campbell.

If Charleston keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-4 in no time. On the other hand, Campbell will have to make due with a 7-11 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Charleston Cougars @ Campbell Fighting Camels

Current Records: Charleston 13-4, Campbell 7-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina TV: FloSports

What to Know

Charleston is 3-0 against Campbell since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Despite being away, the Cougars are looking at a five-point advantage in the spread.

Charleston is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Monmouth just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Saturday. They took an 84-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hawks. The Cougars didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Deywilk Tavarez put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Hofstra on Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround. Less helpful for Charleston was AJ Smith's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, Charleston smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Campbell also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to Elon by a score of 81-68.

Campbell's loss came about despite a quality game from Colby Duggan, who earned 29 points plus five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Cam Gregory, who went 5 for 9 en route to 11 points.

Charleston's defeat dropped their record down to 13-4. As for Campbell, their loss dropped their record down to 7-10.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Charleston has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Campbell, though, as they've been averaging only 30.8. Given Charleston's sizable advantage in that area, Campbell will need to find a way to close that gap.

Charleston took their victory against Campbell in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 96-73. In that game, Charleston amassed a halftime lead of 55-33, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Thursday.

Odds

Charleston is a 5-point favorite against Campbell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Cougars slightly, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149 points.

Series History

Charleston has won all of the games they've played against Campbell in the last 10 years.