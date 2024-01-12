Halftime Report

Campbell needs a win to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Campbell is up 31-28 over Delaware.

If Campbell keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-8 in no time. On the other hand, Delaware will have to make due with a 9-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens @ Campbell Fighting Camels

Current Records: Delaware 9-6, Campbell 7-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Campbell will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Campbell Fighting Camels and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Delaware took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Campbell, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Fighting Camels beat the Pirates 80-69.

Meanwhile, the Fightin' Blue Hens couldn't handle the Pride on Saturday and fell 76-71. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Delaware in their matchups with Hofstra: they've now lost seven in a row.

The Fighting Camels' victory ended a ten-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 7-8. As for the Fightin' Blue Hens, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-6 record this season.

While only Campbell took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, Delaware is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This will be Campbell's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Odds

Delaware is a big 7.5-point favorite against Campbell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fightin' Blue Hens as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

