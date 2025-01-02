Who's Playing

Drexel Dragons @ Campbell Fighting Camels

Current Records: Drexel 8-5, Campbell 5-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.05

What to Know

Drexel is preparing for their first Coastal Athletic matchup of the season on Thursday. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Campbell Fighting Camels at 7:00 p.m. ET at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Things are looking good forBDOCBSGame who are projected to snag an easy win in their upcoming matchup.

Drexel is probably headed into the game with a chip on their shoulder considering Penn State just ended the team's three-game winning streak two weeks ago. They fell 75-64 to the Nittany Lions.

Yame Butler put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 8 for 15 en route to 16 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. Another player making a difference was Kevon Vanderhorst, who had 14 points.

Meanwhile, Campbell's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight defeat. They took a 97-81 bruising from N. Carolina.

Campbell's loss came about despite a quality game from Colby Duggan, who went 11 for 18 en route to 32 points. The dominant performance also gave Duggan a new career-high in offensive rebounds (three).

Drexel's defeat dropped their record down to 8-5. As for Campbell, their loss dropped their record down to 5-8.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Drexel has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Campbell, though, as they've been averaging only 31. Given Drexel's sizable advantage in that area, Campbell will need to find a way to close that gap.

Drexel strolled past Campbell in their previous meeting back in February of 2024 by a score of 81-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for Drexel since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Drexel is a 4.5-point favorite against Campbell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Drexel won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.