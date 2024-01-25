Who's Playing

Elon Phoenix @ Campbell Fighting Camels

Current Records: Elon 8-11, Campbell 9-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

TV: CBS Sports Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $19.95

What to Know

Elon has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Elon Phoenix and the Campbell Fighting Camels will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Elon has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Saturday, the Phoenix came up short against the Huskies and fell 84-72. That's two games in a row now that Elon has lost by exactly 12 points.

Despite the defeat, Elon had strong showings from LA Pratt, who scored 16 points, and Max Mackinnon, who scored 20 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Mackinnon has scored all season.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Campbell found out the hard way on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: the Fighting Camels lost to the Tigers, and the Fighting Camels lost bad. The score wound up at 77-43. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Campbell has scored all season.

The Phoenix have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-11 record this season. As for the Fighting Camels, they now have a losing record at 9-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's matchup: Elon have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. It's a different story for Campbell, though, as they've been averaging only 6.2 threes per game. Given Elon's sizeable advantage in that area, Campbell will need to find a way to close that gap.

Elon is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Campbell is a 3-point favorite against Elon, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

Series History

Campbell and Elon both have 1 win in their last 2 games.