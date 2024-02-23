Halftime Report

Hampton is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Hampton leads 33-31 over the Fighting Camels.

Hampton has yet to find success away from home, so they have something to prove. Victory is within reach; will this be their lucky break?

Who's Playing

Hampton Pirates @ Campbell Fighting Camels

Current Records: Hampton 6-21, Campbell 12-15

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Hampton Pirates and the Campbell Fighting Camels are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 22nd at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Hampton is no doubt hoping to put an end to a 14-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, the Pirates were able to grind out a solid victory over the Tigers, taking the game 67-61. The victory was just what Hampton needed coming off of a 93-73 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Campbell found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 81-66 bruising from the Dragons. Campbell has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Pirates' win ended a eight-game drought at home and bumped them up to 6-21. As for the Fighting Camels, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-15 record this season.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Hampton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Campbell, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6 rebounds per game. Given Hampton's sizable advantage in that area, the Fighting Camels will need to find a way to close that gap.

Hampton is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 11th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-4 against the spread).

Odds

Campbell is a big 9-point favorite against Hampton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Camels as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Campbell has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Hampton.