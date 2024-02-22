Who's Playing
Hampton Pirates @ Campbell Fighting Camels
Current Records: Hampton 6-21, Campbell 12-15
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Hampton Pirates and the Campbell Fighting Camels are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 22nd at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Hampton is no doubt hoping to put an end to a 14-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.
Last Saturday, the Pirates were able to grind out a solid victory over the Tigers, taking the game 67-61. The victory was just what Hampton needed coming off of a 93-73 loss in their prior match.
Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Campbell found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 81-66 bruising from the Dragons. Campbell has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The Pirates' win ended a eight-game drought at home and bumped them up to 6-21. As for the Fighting Camels, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-15 record this season.
Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Hampton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Campbell, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6 rebounds per game. Given Hampton's sizable advantage in that area, the Fighting Camels will need to find a way to close that gap.
Hampton is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 11th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-4 against the spread).
Odds
Campbell is a big 9-point favorite against Hampton, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Camels as a 8-point favorite.
The over/under is 150.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Campbell has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Hampton.
- Jan 06, 2024 - Campbell 80 vs. Hampton 69
- Feb 23, 2022 - Hampton 68 vs. Campbell 66
- Jan 26, 2022 - Campbell 75 vs. Hampton 60
- Feb 19, 2021 - Campbell 73 vs. Hampton 68
- Feb 18, 2021 - Campbell 76 vs. Hampton 57
- Feb 13, 2020 - Campbell 75 vs. Hampton 49
- Jan 23, 2020 - Hampton 83 vs. Campbell 74
- Mar 07, 2019 - Campbell 86 vs. Hampton 77
- Feb 13, 2019 - Campbell 87 vs. Hampton 84
- Jan 26, 2019 - Hampton 64 vs. Campbell 58