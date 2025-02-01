Who's Playing

Hofstra Pride @ Campbell Fighting Camels

Current Records: Hofstra 11-10, Campbell 10-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.05

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Hofstra Pride and the Campbell Fighting Camels are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Hofstra can't be too worried about heading out to take on Campbell: they just beat Elon at home, who had been dominant on their own court up to that point. Hofstra walked away with a 74-63 win over Elon on Thursday.

Hofstra can attribute much of their success to Michael Graham, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 13 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Joshua DeCady, who went 5 for 7 en route to 15 points plus five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Campbell entered their tilt with William & Mary on Thursday with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. They steamrolled past the Tribe 96-55. The Fighting Camels have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven contests by 20 points or more this season.

Campbell's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Nolan Dorsey, who almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds. Caleb Zurliene was another key player, going 6 for 10 en route to 17 points plus six rebounds and two blocks.

Campbell was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as William & Mary only racked up nine.

Hofstra now has a winning record of 11-10. As for Campbell, their win bumped their record up to 10-11.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Hofstra has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Campbell, though, as they've been averaging only 32.2. Given Hofstra's sizable advantage in that area, Campbell will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, Hofstra is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep Hofstra's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 0-2 record against the spread vs Campbell over their last two matchups.

Odds

Hofstra is a slight 1-point favorite against Campbell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pride as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 128.5 points.

Series History

Campbell has won both of the games they've played against Hofstra in the last year.