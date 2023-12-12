Who's Playing

Pfeiffer Falcons @ Campbell Fighting Camels

Current Records: Pfeiffer 0-1, Campbell 3-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Campbell Fighting Camels will be playing at home against the Pfeiffer Falcons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

After soaring to 87 points the game before, Campbell faltered in their matchup on Wednesday. They fell 62-50 to the Wildcats.

Meanwhile, Pfeiffer had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were completely outmatched by the Bulldogs on the road and fell 88-60. Pfeiffer found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 16% worse than the opposition.

The last time the Fighting Camels won on the road was back last Wednesday. Having now lost four straight away contests, they've bumped their record down to 3-6. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 51.3 points per game. As for the Falcons, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Campbell have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Pfeiffer struggles in that department as they've been averaging 29 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.