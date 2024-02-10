Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ Campbell Fighting Camels

Current Records: Stony Brook 13-11, Campbell 11-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.90

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Stony Brook Seawolves and the Campbell Fighting Camels are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Campbell does have the home-court advantage, but Stony Brook is expected to win by 3.5 points.

Last Thursday, the Seawolves strolled past the Phoenix with points to spare, taking the game 79-64. The win made it back-to-back wins for Stony Brook.

Stony Brook's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Tyler Stephenson-Moore, who scored 27 points along with six rebounds and two steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Stephenson-Moore has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Aaron Clarke, who scored 22 points along with seven assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Camels came up short against the Huskies on Thursday and fell 86-76. Campbell has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jasin Sinani, who scored 18 points along with two steals. Anthony Dell'Orso was another key contributor, scoring 23 points along with six rebounds.

The Seawolves have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 13-11 record this season. As for the Fighting Camels, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-13 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Stony Brook have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Campbell, though, as they've been averaging only 32.2 rebounds per game. Given Stony Brook's sizable advantage in that area, the Fighting Camels will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Stony Brook is a 3.5-point favorite against Campbell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

