Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Campbell after losing three in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 43-36 lead against UNCW.

Campbell came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

UNCW Seahawks @ Campbell Fighting Camels

Current Records: UNCW 20-7, Campbell 12-16

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 26, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday, February 26, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.10

What to Know

UNCW is 8-1 against the Fighting Camels since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The pair will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Despite being away, UNCW is looking at a nine-point advantage in the spread.

Last Thursday, the Seahawks didn't have too much trouble with the Tribe on the road as they won 81-65.

UNCW can attribute much of their success to Shykeim Phillips, who scored 19 points along with five assists and three steals. Trazarien White was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with seven rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Campbell's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They took a 72-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pirates. Campbell didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Campbell's defeat came about despite a quality game from Anthony Dell'Orso, who scored 23 points along with seven rebounds and five assists. Dell'Orso has been hot recently, having posted 23 or more points the last three times he's played. Less helpful for Campbell was Jasin Sinani's abysmal 0-8 three-point shooting.

The Seahawks have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 20-7 record this season. As for the Fighting Camels, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-16 record this season.

UNCW skirted past the Fighting Camels 77-74 in their previous matchup on February 3rd. The rematch might be a little tougher for UNCW since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UNCW is a big 9-point favorite against Campbell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Seahawks, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

UNCW has won 8 out of their last 9 games against Campbell.