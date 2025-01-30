Who's Playing

William & Mary Tribe @ Campbell Fighting Camels

Current Records: William & Mary 13-8, Campbell 10-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the William & Mary Tribe and the Campbell Fighting Camels are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. The Tribe are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.5 points per game this season.

On Saturday, William & Mary was able to grind out a solid victory over Monmouth, taking the game 78-73. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Tribe.

William & Mary's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Isaiah Mbeng, who earned ten points plus five assists and four steals. Mbeng had some trouble finding his footing against Hampton on Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Noah Collier, who went 6 for 7 en route to 15 points.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Campbell ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They skirted by Hofstra 69-67 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Colby Duggan with but a second left in the third quarter. The win was all the more spectacular given the Fighting Camels were down by 18 with 2:11 left in the first half.

Campbell's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jasin Sinani, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds. What's more, Sinani also racked up four threes, the most he's had since back in February of 2024. Nolan Dorsey was another key player, going 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points.

William & Mary's win was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 13-8. As for Campbell, the victory (which was their third in a row) raised their record to 10-11.

William & Mary came up short against Campbell in their previous matchup back in January of 2024, falling 77-64. Can William & Mary avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Campbell won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.