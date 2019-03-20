Campbell star Chris Clemons finishes career as third all-time leading scorer in Division I history

Campbell senior point guard Chris Clemons scored 32 points on Tuesday night against UNC Greensboro in the first round of the NIT, surpassing La Salle's Lionel Simmons on the NCAA's all-time scoring list and wrapping his career with the third-most points in Division I history.

Clemons, who this season has been steadily climbing the top-10 of the all-time scoring list, reached the mark in an 84-69 loss in the first round of the single elimination tournament. He ends his time at Campbell with 3,225 points, ahead of Simmons, who has 3,217. Earlier this month, he passed Doug McDermott and Alphonso Ford on the scoring list. Here's the moment he made history:

Clemons comes up just short of No. 2 on the NCAA's Division I all-time scoring list, Freeman Williams, who scored 3,249 points in the mid-70s, but it wasn't for lack of trying. He took 25 shots from the floor and 13 from 3-point range in the 15-point loss on Tuesday.

After an illustrious career in which he averaged 25.1 and 24.9 points per game the last two seasons, Clemons did reach one major milestone this season. In scoring 32 points Tuesday, he finished off his final season averaging 30 points per game on the dot.

As for that all-time scoring record, Pete Maravich's 3,667 points won't be tumbling anytime soon. Maravich averaged 44.2 points per game over the course of three historic seasons at LSU in the late 60s.