Who's Playing
Charleston Southern @ Campbell
Current Records: Charleston Southern 8-17; Campbell 11-15
What to Know
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers haven't won a matchup against the Campbell Fighting Camels since Jan. 16 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Charleston Southern and Campbell will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The game between the Buccaneers and the Radford Highlanders this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Charleston Southern falling 90-71 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, Campbell was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 77-73 to the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs.
Charleston Southern is expected to lose this next one by 6. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.
The losses put Charleston Southern at 8-17 and the Fighting Camels at 11-15. The Buccaneers are 6-10 after losses this year, Campbell 9-5.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Fighting Camels are a solid 6-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Campbell have won nine out of their last 13 games against Charleston Southern.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Campbell 78 vs. Charleston Southern 76
- Jan 12, 2022 - Campbell 67 vs. Charleston Southern 52
- Jan 30, 2021 - Campbell 75 vs. Charleston Southern 67
- Jan 29, 2021 - Campbell 59 vs. Charleston Southern 58
- Feb 20, 2020 - Campbell 66 vs. Charleston Southern 51
- Jan 16, 2020 - Charleston Southern 77 vs. Campbell 62
- Jan 19, 2019 - Campbell 73 vs. Charleston Southern 72
- Feb 22, 2018 - Charleston Southern 72 vs. Campbell 68
- Jan 18, 2018 - Campbell 62 vs. Charleston Southern 47
- Feb 15, 2017 - Charleston Southern 72 vs. Campbell 69
- Jan 04, 2017 - Campbell 92 vs. Charleston Southern 82
- Feb 20, 2016 - Campbell 74 vs. Charleston Southern 72
- Jan 16, 2016 - Charleston Southern 82 vs. Campbell 75