Who's Playing

Charleston Southern @ Campbell

Current Records: Charleston Southern 8-17; Campbell 11-15

What to Know

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers haven't won a matchup against the Campbell Fighting Camels since Jan. 16 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Charleston Southern and Campbell will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The game between the Buccaneers and the Radford Highlanders this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Charleston Southern falling 90-71 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Campbell was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 77-73 to the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs.

Charleston Southern is expected to lose this next one by 6. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.

The losses put Charleston Southern at 8-17 and the Fighting Camels at 11-15. The Buccaneers are 6-10 after losses this year, Campbell 9-5.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Camels are a solid 6-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Campbell have won nine out of their last 13 games against Charleston Southern.